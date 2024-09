TEEN SHOT AT OMAHA HIGH SCHOOL

A TEEN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING SHOT AT AN OMAHA HIGH SCHOOL TODAY (TUESDAY).

POLICE SAY IT HAPPENED AT NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL JUST BEFORE 12:30 P.M.

THE BOY WAS REPORTEDLY SHOT IN THE STOMACH AND ALERT WHEN POLICE ARRIVED.

A SUSPECT HAS BEEN CAUGHT AND POLICE SAY THEY BELIEVE THE SHOOTING WAS A DISPUTE BETWEEN TWO STUDENTS.

THE SCHOOL WAS PLACED ON LOCKDOWN, BUT IT WAS LATER LIFTED.

PARENTS WERE ABLE TO REUNITE WITH THEIR CHILDREN AT THE SCHOOL.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS SUPPORTING THE ONGOING INVESTIGATION.