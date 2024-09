JURY SELECTION UNDERWAY IN JASON JONES MURDER TRIAL

JURY SELECTION IS UNDERWAY IN DAKOTA COUNTY IN THE TRIAL OF A MAN CHARGED IN THE MURDERS OF FOUR LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS IN 2022.

THE TRIAL OF 44-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL WAS MOVED FROM CEDAR TO DAKOTA COUNTY ON A CHANGE OF VENUE AFTER THE JUDGE RULED THAT JONES COULD NOT GET A FAIR TRIAL IN CEDAR COUNTY.

JONES HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY.

HE IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD AT TWO HOMES IN LAUREL AND THEN SETTING FIRE TO BOTH RESIDENCES ON AUGUST 4TH IN 2022.