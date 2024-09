IOWA SUPREME COURT HEARS LIBERTARIAN BALLOT CASE

LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES FOR THREE IOWA CONGRESSIONAL SEATS WHO’VE BEEN REMOVED FROM THE BALLOT VOW TO RUN WRITE-IN CAMPAIGNS IF THE STATE’S HIGHEST COURT RULES AGAINST THEM.

A STATE PANEL RULED THE LIBERTARIAN PARTY DID NOT FOLLOW STATE LAW WHEN IT HELD COUNTY CONVENTIONS ON JANUARY 15TH, THE SAME DAY AS THE PARTY’S CAUCUSES.

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT’S JUSTICES HEARD LEGAL ARGUMENTS IN THE CASE THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING. MARCO BATTAGLIA OF DES MOINES, THE CANDIDATE LIBERTARIANS NOMINATED TO RUN IN IOWA’S THIRD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, SAYS THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S CHALLENGE IS INAPPROPRIATE.

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT’S CHIEF JUSTICE INDICATED THE COURT WILL ISSUE ITS DECISION BEFORE TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY) AT 11:59 P.M.

THAT IS THE DEADLINE IOWA’S SECRETARY OF STATE HAS ESTABLISHED FOR CERTIFYING THE BALLOTS IN THE FIRST, THIRD AND FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS — AND GETTING THOSE BALLOTS PRINTED ON TIME.