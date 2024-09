HOMELESS WOMAN BEGS CITY COUNCIL TO SAVE WARMING SHELTER

AS THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL WRAPPED UP ITS MEETING MONDAY, A HOMELESS WOMAN SPOKE DURING THE CITIZEN CONCERNS PORTION OF THE AGENDA, AND PLEADED WITH THE CITY TO DO SOMETHING TO KEEP THE WARMING SHELTER FROM CLOSING ON OCTOBER 1ST:

HOMELESS1 OC…IS THAT HELPING. :22

THE WOMAN, WHO SAID SHE WAS FROM AKRON, IOWA, SPOKE IN GENERAL TERMS ABOUT THE DIFFERENT TRAUMA SHE AND OTHER HOMELESS HAVE SUFFERED, AND SAID THEY WILL HAVE NOWHERE TO GO:

HOMELESS2 OC……DIE OUT HERE. :26

THE CITY HAS NEVER OPERATED NOR FUNDED THE WARMING SHELTER.

IT IS PRIVATELY FUNDED AND OPERATED AND HAS ASKED THE CITY TO PROVIDE FUNDING SO IT CAN AFFORD TO STAY OPEN.

THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED A ONE TIME $50,000 GRANT FOR THE SHELTER BACK ON JULY 1ST, BUT THE SHELTER HAS STRUGGLED TO RAISE MONEY FROM THE PRIVATE SECTOR.

COUNCILMAN MATTHEW O’KANE ADDRESSED THAT:

HOMELESS3 OC……PULLING TOGETHER. :20

THE SHELTER ANNOUNCED ON ITS FACEBOOK PAGE LAST WEDNESDAY THAT IT WOULD CLOSE OCTOBER 1ST BECAUSE OF A LACK OF COMMUNITY SUPPORT AND DECLINING RESOURCES.