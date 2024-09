FLOOD VICTIMS TO RECEIVE WASHERS & DRYERS FROM ORPHAN GRAIN TRAIN

THE ORPHAN GRAIN TRAIN ORGANIZATION BASED IN NORFOLK DELIVERED 15 SETS OF WASHERS AND DRYERS TO SIOUX CITY’S SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER TUESDAY TO ASSIST LOCAL FAMILIES WHO LOST THOSE ITEMS IN RECENT FLOODS.

KATIE LOGAN OF THE LONG-TERM RECOVERY GROUP BASED THROUGH THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND WAS THERE WITH OTHER TEAM MEMBERS TO ACCEPT THEM:

AN ORPHAN GRAIN TRAIN SEMI TRUCK DELIVERED THE UNITS TO THE EXPO CENTER, AND LOGAN SAYS THEY WILL NOW GO TO THOSE FAMILIES IN NEED:

SHE SAYS ANY FLOOD VICTIMS WITH SIMILAR NEEDS MAY STILL ASK THE SUPPORT GROUP FOR HELP:

LAWN MOWERS, REFRIGERATOR FREEZERS, DRYWALL AND INSULATION ARE AMONG THE OTHER ITEMS THAT HAVE BEEN REQUESTED.

WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS MAY CONTACT THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AT 712- 274-1610 TO LEARN HOW THE LONG-TERM RECOVERY GROUP CAN HELP WITH THEIR NEEDS.