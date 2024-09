THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES HAVE OFFICIALLY MOVED INTO THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER LOCATED AT 3701 28TH STREET.

BUSINESS HOURS WILL REMAIN THE SAME, MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY FROM 8 AM-4:15PM AND FRIDAY FROM 8 AM-3:15PM.

ALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S ADMINISTRATIVE BUSINESS WILL BE HANDLED AT THIS LOCATION EXCEPT FOR SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY.

THAT WILL REMAIN AT 407 7TH STREET UNTIL A LOCATION CAN BE ACQUIRED AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 620 DOUGLAS STREET.