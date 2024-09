TIME RUNNING OUT TO REDEEM WINNING $500K POWERBALL TICKET

A POWERBALL TICKET WORTH HALF A MILLION DOLLARS WILL EXPIRE THURSDAY. LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON MARY NEUBAUER SAYS THE TICKET WAS PURCHASED AT A KWIK STAR IN MASON CITY IN MARCH.

WNR1 OC….HEARD ANYTHING :12

THE TICKET WILL BE WORTH NOTHING ONCE THE LOTTERY SHUTS DOWN THURSDAY.

WNR2 OC….IN CLIVE :10

NEUBAUER SAYS THEY HAVE TRIED TO DO EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO MAKE PEOPLE AWARE OF THE PRIZE.

WNR3 OC….THREW IT AWAY :25

THIS JACKPOT IS A LITTLE UNUSUAL AS IT IS FROM WHAT’S CALLED THE “DOUBLE PLAY” OPTION OF POWERBALL.

WNR4 OC….REGULAR DRAWING :22

NEUBAUER SAYS SOMEONE MAY’VE FORGOTTEN ABOUT THE SECOND DRAWING.

WNR5 OC….SECURITY FOLKS :13

THE 500-THOUSAND DOLLAR PRIZE WILL GO BACK INTO THE IOWA LOTTERY PRIZE POOL IF IT IS NOT CLAIMED BY THE DEADLINE THURSDAY.

RADIO IOWA