LOOMIS CONTINUES WORK TO FILL COUNTY ATTORNEY STAFF VACANCIES

THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE REMAINS 8 STAFF MEMBERS SHORT BECAUSE OF RETIREMENTS OR OTHER DEPARTURES.

COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS SAYS SOME HELP IS ON THE WAY SOON THOUGH:

THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S DEPARTMENT, WHEN FULLY STAFFED, HAS 18 POSITIONS.

ANOTHER OPTION LOOMIS IS TRYING INVOLVES INTERNSHIPS, A PROGRAM HE RECENTLY STARTED SHORTLY AFTER BEING ELECTED TO THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S POSITION:

WOODBURY COUNTY HAD NEVER HAD AN INTERNSHIP PROGRAM BEFORE THAT IN THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE.

MEANWHILE, LOOMIS AND HIS STAFF CONTINUE TO WORK SHORTHANDED.

LAST TUESDAY, SOME OF THOSE ATTORNEYS AND THEIR UNION REPRESENTATIVES EXCHANGED HEATED WORDS AND EMAILS WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG OVER A MEMO OF UNDERSTANDING THAT WOULD CHANGE THE ATTORNEY’S PAY.

LOOMIS SAYS NOTHING HAS CHANGED IN THE PAST WEEK INVOLVING THOSE NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN THE UNION AND THE COUNTY BOARD:

LOOMIS SPOKE AT THE ROTARY CLUB’S NOON MEETING MONDAY AFTERNOON.

