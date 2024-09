LOCAL AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS DEATH (Update)

LOCAL AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A WOMAN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND AT A RESIDENCE JUST OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMIT SATURDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY FIRE & RESCUE AND SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO 1005 SULLY ROAD AROUND 9:10 A.M. FOR A REPORT OF AN UNCONSCIOUS PERSON.

PARAMEDICS RENDERED AID TO THE 35-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AND TRANSPORTED HER TO UNITY POINT ST. LUKES WHERE SHE WAS DECLARED DECEASED.

HER DEATH HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO BE SUSPICIOUS AND IS BEING INVESTIGATED AS A HOMICIDE.

DETECTIVES WITH BOTH SIOUX CITY POLICE AND WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARE CONTINUING THE INVESTIGATION.

THE CAUSE AND MANNER OF DEATH WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE STATE OF IOWA MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE.

AN AUTOPSY IS SCHEDULED TO OCCUR TODAY (MONDAY).

Updated 9/9/24 4:45 p.m.