CITY COUNCIL PUTS KNIFE RIVER ZONING VOTE ON HOLD

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL ON MONDAY HEARD FROM LEEDS RESIDENTS OPPOSED TO A PROPOSAL BY LOCAL COMPANY KNIFE RIVER TO BUILD A NEW INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN LEEDS ON JEFFERSON STREET.

A COMPANY REPRESENTATIVE ALSO TOLD THE COUNCIL WHY THEY SHOULD APPROVE THE REZONING IN THE 3700 BLOCK OF JEFFERSON STREET FROM COMMERCIAL TO INDUSTRIAL.

NO VOTE WAS TAKEN BECAUSE COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS WAS ABSENT FROM THE MEETING, AND MAYOR BOB SCOTT EXPLAINED AT THE BEGINNING AND ALSO AT THE END OF THE DISCUSSION, WHY A VOITE WOULD NOT OCCUR:

KNIFERIV1 OC……..TO BE SUCCESSFUL. 20,

CHRIS WINKLE OF KNIFE RIVER SAYS THE COMPANY HAS OUTGROWN THEIR CURRENT FACILITY AT 2220 HAWKEYE DRIVE AND IS LOOKING FOR A SITE TO CONSTRUCT A LARGER FACILITY.

HE TOLD THE COUNCIL HE APPRECIATES THE RESIDENTIAL CONCERNS, AND SAYS THE COMPANY WILL MAKE CONCESSIONS IN THEIR PLAN TO BUILD:

KNIFERIV2 OC…..ON HAWKEYE DRIVE. :23..

WINKLE SAYS THE NOISE COMING FROM THE PLANT WON’T BE WORSE THAN THAT MADE BY NUMEROUS TRAINS THAT RUMBLE THROUGH THE AREA EVRY DAY.

BARRY BOLKE, WHO LIVES ON JEFFERSON STREET, ARGUED AGAINST THE REZONING ON BEHALF OF MANY OTHER RESIDENTS AND GROUPS:

KNIFERIV3 OC……AGAINST THIS REZONING. :11

THE COUNCIL IS EXPECTED TO DECIDE THE ISSUE AT NEXT MONDAY’S MEETING.