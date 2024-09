CONE PARK TO HOST MOUNTAIN BIKE RACING

CONE PARK WILL HOST THE NEBRASKA INTERSCHOLASTIC CYCLING LEAGUE’S SEASON-OPENING MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE TODAY AND SUNDAY.

THIS ONE-OF-A-KIND RACE IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE NEARLY 400 RIDERS AND APPROXIMATELY 1,000 SPECTATORS AS KIDS RACE THROUGH THE TRAIL SYSTEM.

THERE WILL BE MINOR CLOSURES TO THE CONE PARK TRAIL SYSTEM AS THE RACES OCCUR, BUT MOST OF THE

PARK WILL BE OPEN AND ACCESSIBLE TO EVERYONE.

BIKE RENTALS WILL BE OFFERED THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND.

THERE IS NO ADMISSION FEE FOR THE RACING AND THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND.