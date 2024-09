ALLEY ARTS TO RETURN TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY

IN TWO WEEKS, SOME ALLEYS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE A NEW LOOK WHEN NEW MURALS WILL BE PAINTED TO ADD BRIGHT COLORS INTO THOSE SPACES.

BRENT STOCKTON SAYS IT’S PART OF THE VANGARDE ARTS SIXTH ANNUAL ALLEY ART FESTIVAL ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST FROM 11:00 AM TO 11:00 PM ON FOURTH AND FIFTH STREETS BETWEEN PIERCE AND NEBRASKA:

JESSICA HAMMOND HAS HELPED BRING THE ARTISTS TOGETHER, AND MANY ARE ALREADY WORKING ON THEIR MURALS:

STOCKTON SAYS THERE WILL BE MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT AND OTHER ACTIVITIES TO TAKE PART IN:

ADMISSION TO ARTS ALLEY IS $5 DOLLARS FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN ARE ADMITTED FREE.