JUDGE TO REVIEW LIBERTARIAN BALLOT CHALLENGE

AN IOWA DISTRICT COURT JUDGE HAS ISSUED AN INJUNCTION HALTING THE CERTIFICATION OF BALLOTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 5TH ELECTION.

THE STOP IS FOR THE JUDGE TO REVIEW A CHALLENGE FROM THE LIBERTARIAN PARTY.

THE PARTY’S CANDIDATES, NICHOLAS GLUBA, MARCO BATTAGLIA, AND CHARLES ALDRICH, WERE RECENTLY REMOVED FROM THE BALLOT BY A STATE PANEL FOR ALLEGED PROCEDURAL ERRORS.

THE LIBERTARIANS ARGUE THE REMOVAL WAS UNFAIR AND A VIOLATION OF THEIR RIGHTS, WHILE STATE OFFICIALS INSIST THAT STRICT ADHERENCE TO ELECTION LAWS IS CRUCIAL.

JUDGE MICHAEL HUPPERT HAS PROMISED A SWIFT RULING, ACKNOWLEDGING THAT THE CASE MIGHT ULTIMATELY REACH THE IOWA SUPREME COURT.