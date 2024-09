THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM HAS DEBUTED AN EXHIBIT FROM THE SOCIETY OF ANIMAL ARTISTS FEATURING THE WORK OF 118 OF THEIR MEMBERS.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME THE MUSEUM HAS HOSTED ONE OF THEIR EXHIBITS:

ANIMALS1 OC…TO DO THAT. :22

THE ARTISTS 64TH ANNUAL EXHIBITION SHOWS A WIDE VARIETY OF WORLDWIDE SPECIES, WITH THE ARTWORK RANGING IN STYLE, MEDIA, SIZE, AND TECHNIQUE:

ANIMALS2 OC…REALLY COMES OUT. :13

THE EXHIBIT WILL BE DISPLAYED NOW THROUGH NOVEMBER 30TH.