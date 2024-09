WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT. WARNS OF SCAM CALLS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS ADVISING RESIDENTS THAT SOMEONE IS MAKING CALLS PRETENDING TO BE A DEPUTY SAYING THAT THE CALL RECIPIENT OWES MONEY FROM AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT.

DEPUTY ZANE CHWIRKA OF THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE CALLS ARE FROM IMPOSTERS WHO ARE USING THE ACTUAL SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHONE NUMBER:

HE SAYS THE SCAMMER SAYS HE IS OFFICER FITCH, WHICH IS THE NAME OF A DEPARTMENT MEMBER, AND TRIES TO PRESSURE THE VICTIM INTO MAKING A PAYMENT:

CHWIRKA SAYS THAT IS DEFINITELY NOT HOW THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WOULD CONTACT YOU:

HE SAYS IF YOU DO RECEIVE A CALL LIKE THAT, DO NOT GIVE OUT YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION OVER THE PHONE AND HANG UP ON THE CALLER.

YOU MAY ALSO CALL THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE BACK TO REPORT THE CALL AND TALK TO A REAL MEMBER OF THE DEPARTMENT.