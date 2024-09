WARMING SHELTER TO CLOSE OCTOBER 1ST

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL CLOSE THEIR DOORS ON OCTOBER 1ST DUE TO A LACK OF COMMUNITY SUPPORT AND DECLINING RESOURCES.

DAVE FERRIS IS ONE OF THE BOARD MEMBERS OF THE HOMELESS SHELTER LOCATED AT 916 NEBRASKA STREET AND TALKED ABOUT THE DECISION ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE”:

FERRIS SAYS SHELTERS IN LARGER NEARBY CITIES SUCH AS OMAHA AND SIOUX FALLS ARE FUNDED BY THEIR CITY, COUNTY, AND OTHER ENTITIES, BUT THAT HASN’T HAPPENED HERE:

THE SHELTER WAS FOUNDED OVER A DECADE AGO TO PROVIDE A PLACE FOR THE HOMELESS DURING THE WINTER, BUT HAS BEEN OPEN MORE RECENTLY IN THE SUMMER FOR FAMILIES:

SHELTER STAFF WILL BE WORKING TO HELP THOSE RESIDENTS TRANSITION TO ALTERNATIVE HOUSING AND NO NEW CLIENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

FERRIS BELIEVES THAT THE CITY WILL INCUR GREATER EXPENSES DEALING WITH THE HOMELESS AFTER THE SHELTER CLOSES:

HE SAYS THE WARMING SHELTER HAS BEEN IN CONTACT WITH THE GOSPEL MISSION AND OTHER LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS TO SEE IF THEY CAN FIND ROOM FOR THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN STAYING AT THE SHELTER.