SECOND BRIDGE BLAST TO TAKE PLACE FRIDAY MORNING

THE IOWA SIDE SPAN OF THE COLLAPSED RAILROAD BRIDGE OVER THE BIG SIOUX RIVER BETWEEN SIOUX CITY AND NORTH SIOUX CITY IS SCHEDULED TO HAVE A CONTROLLED BLAST FRIDAY MORNING AT 9 A.M.

NEARBY RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED TO REMAIN INDOORS FROM 8:30 UNTIL 9:15 A.M. AND A 1000 FOOT PERIMETER WILL BE IN FORCE PREVENTING ACCESS TO THE BRIDGE AREA.

THE COLLAPSED SOUTH DAKOTA SPAN WAS BLASTED LAST MONTH, AND THAT DEBRIS HAS BEEN MOSTLY CLEARED FROM THE RIVER.

THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD SAYS THEY PLAN TO REBUILD THE BRIDGE.