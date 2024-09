MRHD AWARDS MORE FLOOD RELIEF GRANTS TO LOCAL AGENCIES

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED MORE EMERGENCY GRANTS TO ADDRESS THE IMPACT OF RECENT LOCAL FLOODING.

MRHD IS AWARDING $30,000 IN FUNDING TO TWO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS AND INITIATIVES WORKING TO PROVIDE RELIEF AND RECOVERY SUPPORT.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS OF NORTHWEST IOWA & NORTHEAST NEBRASKA HAS BEEN AWARDED $15,000 TO

PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR RECOVERY RESPONSE TO THOSE AFFECTED BY THE FLOOD EVENT.

THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND ALSO RECEIVED $15,000 TO COVER THE COSTS OF CASE

MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES FOR ADMINISTRATION OF THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND, ALLOWING ALL OF

THOSE DONATIONS TO BE AWARDED TO IMPACTED HOUSEHOLDS.

MRHD HAS NOW PROVIDED A TOTAL OF MORE THAN $100,000 FOR FLOOD RELIEF.