DOWNTOWN CHARITY TAILGATE PARTY SET FOR OCTOBER 5TH

THE 3RD ANNUAL DOWNTOWN TAILGATE PARTY WILL TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 5TH AT 4TH AND JONES STREET AT THE REMAX CITY CENTER AREA.

SPOKESMAN JEFF CARLSON SAYS THIS YEARS EVENT WILL HAVE FOOD, LIVE MUSIC, FUN AND GAMES, AND OF COURSE COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES ON BIG SCREEN TVS:

TAILGATE1 OC……….BACK TO THE EVENT. :30

TWO LOCAL CHARITIES WILL BENEFIT FROM THE TAILGATER:

TAILGATE2 OC….THROUGH THIS EVENT. :22

CARLSON SAYS THOSE CHARITIES WILL ALSO BENEFIT THROUGH A BAGS TOURNAMENT THAT HAS A $50 DOLLAR ENTRY FEE PER TEAM:

TAILGATE3 OC…….THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS. :19

THERE’S FACE PAINTING, KIDS GAMES, FIVE BOUNCE HOUSES AND THREE FOOTBALL GAMES ON THE BIG SCREENS INCLUDING IOWA VS OHIO STATE, NEBRASKA VS RUTGERS AND IOWA STATE VS BAYLOR.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 5 P.M. ON OCTOBER 5TH