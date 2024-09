STATE AUDIT ALLEGES NEARLY ONE MILLION DOLLAR FUND MISUSE AT U OF IOWA

STATE AUDIT ALLEGES NEARLY ONE MILLION DOLLAR FUND MISUSE AT U OF...

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND SAYS A RECENTLY DISMISSED UNIVERSITY OF IOWA EMPLOYEE POCKETED NEARLY A MILLION DOLLARS BY USING PUBLIC EQUIPMENT AND PUBLIC EMPLOYEES FOR HIS OWN BUSINESS.

BRIAN BUSCH WAS THE MANAGER OF THE DEPARTMENT OF PHYSICS AND ASTRONOMY MACHINE SHOP.

THE MACHINE SHOP FIXED EQUIPMENT AND MADE PARTS FOR EXPERIMENTS, BUT THE PHYSICS DEPARTMENT ALSO USED THE EXPENSIVE TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT IN THE MACHINE SHOP TO FULFILL ORDERS FROM OTHER DEPARTMENTS ON CAMPUS.

BUSCH WAS PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE IN 2021 — BUT WAS NOT FIRED UNTIL LAST WEDNESDAY WHEN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE PRESENTED ITS REPORT TO UNIVERSITY OF IOWA OFFICIALS.

SAND SAYS KEEPING BUSCH ON THE UNIVERSITY’S PAYROLL FOR THREE YEARS WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN HIS CHOICE. AND HE SAYS THERE WERE WARNING SIGNS.

IN 2019, THE UNIVERSITY HAD BUSCH REPAY OVER 35-HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR WORK DONE ON CAMPUS FOR HIS OWN COMPANY.

SAND’S OFFICE HAS BEEN WORKING WITH A FEDERAL AGENCY THAT’S BEEN INVESTIGATING THE ALLEGATIONS, AS WELL AS THE IOWA CITY POLICE.

UNDER STATE LAW, SAND SAYS THERE ARE A FEW MONTHS LEFT TO SUE BUSCH OR FILE CRIMINAL CHARGES IN STATE COURT — AND A COUPLE OF YEARS BEFORE THE FEDERAL STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS EXPIRES.

ACCORDING TO THE AUDIT, BUSCH WAS HAVING UNIVERSITY STAFF DO WORK FOR A COMPANY CALLED XOMETRY, BUT DIRECTED XOMETRY’S PAYMENTS INTO HIS PERSONAL BANK ACCOUNT AND AN ACCOUNT LINKED TO HIS BUSINESS.

THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HAS ISSUED A WRITTEN STATEMENT, SAYING IT IS ATTEMPTING TO RECOUP THE WAGES PAID TO BUSCH AND TWO OTHER EMPLOYEES WHILE THEY WERE ON PAID LEAVE.

THE STATEMENT BEGINS BY SAYING THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA IS COMMITTED TO MANAGING ITS RESOURCES RESPONSIBLY — AND UNIVERSITY OFFICIALS SAY THEY REQUESTED A STATE AUDIT AND IMMEDIATELY TOOK OTHER STEPS WHEN THEY FIRST LEARNED OF THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST BUSCH.

RADIO IOWA