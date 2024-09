REYNOLDS IN NO HURRY TO NAME NEW LT. GOVERNOR

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HAS A COUPLE OF NAMES IN MIND, BUT IS IN NO HURRY TO NAME A NEW

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR.

ADAM GREGG RESIGNED AS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR TUESDAY TO TAKE A JOB IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS GREGG TOLD HER LAST FRIDAY HE HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME THE NEXT PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF THE IOWA BANKERS ASSOCIATION.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE AND GREGG HAVE KEPT A GRUELING SCHEDULE SINCE MAY OF 2017 WHEN SHE BECAME GOVERNOR AND HE BECAME LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS SHE AND GREGG HAVE HAD A TOUGH SEVEN YEAR STRETCH:

REYNOLDS HAS NOT ANNOUNCED WHETHER SHE INTENDS TO SEEK REELECTION IN 2026.

SHE HAS MET WITH SENATE PRESIDENT AMY SINCLAIR, WHO IS NOW FIRST IN THE LINE OF SUCCESSION, AND WOULD TAKE OVER AS GOVERNOR IF, FOR SOME REASON, REYNOLDS IS UNABLE TO FULFILL HER DUTIES.

RADIO IOWA

