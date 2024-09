NEBRASKA PATROL RELEASES LABOR DAY TRAFFIC STATS

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THEIR TROOPERS ARRESTED 112 PEOPLE FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DURING THE END OF SUMMER DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER CAMPAIGN.

THE EFFORT RAN FROM AUGUST 14TH THROUGH LABOR DAY WEEKEND.

TROOPERS ALSO ISSUED 1792 CITATIONS FOR SPEEDING, INCLUDING 84 DRIVERS WHO WERE DRIVING AT OVER 100 MILES PER HOUR,

ANOTHER 127 WERE DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, 50 HAD AN OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER AND 36 WERE MINORS IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL.

38 DRIVERS WERE CITED FOR NO SEAT BELT AND 24 FOR IMPROPER CHILD RESTRAINT.

TROOPERS ALSO PERFORMED 717 MOTORIST ASSISTS DURING THE CAMPAIGN AS WELL.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND MARKED THE TRADITIONAL END OF THE SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON IN NEBRASKA.

SINCE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, TROOPERS ACROSS NEBRASKA HAVE MADE 444 ARRESTS FOR DUI. TROOPERS HAVE ALSO ISSUED 7882 CITATIONS FOR SPEEDING, INCLUDING 376 FOR OVER DRIVING 100 MPH.

ALSO, 608 MOTORISTS WERE DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION WHEN THEY WERE PULLED OVER.

THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER, TROOPERS ALSO ASSISTED MORE THAN THE 3,600 MOTORISTS ON NEBRASKA ROADWAYS.

ANY MOTORIST IN NEED OF ASSISTANCE CAN CALL THE NSP HIGHWAY HELPLINE AT *55.