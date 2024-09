Musketeers Host Western Conference Pre-Season Shootout

IT’S HOCKEY TIME IN SIOUX CITY STARTING THURSDAY NIGHT AS THE MUSKETEERS TAKE TO THE ICE FOR THE START OF THE WESTERN CONFERENCE PRE-SEASON SHOOTOUT AT THE CITY EVENTS CENTER.

TEAM PRESIDENT TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS THE FIRST GAME IS AGAINST THE FARGO FORCE AT 7 P.M:

MORGAN SAYS FANS WILL LIKE WHAT THEY SEE IN THIS YEAR’S TEAM:

SIOUX CITY HAS 33 PLAYERS SUITING THROUGH THE WEEKEND THREE GAMES, WITH MANY FIGHTING FOR A SPOT ON THE FINAL 25 MAN ROSTER.

MORGAN SAYS WITH EACH TEAM IN THAT SITUATION, YOU WILL SEE SOME INTENSE PLAY ON THE EVENTS CENTER ICE:

THERE ARE ALSO THREE GAMES FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITH THE MUSKETEERS PLAYING DES MOINES AT 7PM FRIDAY AND SIOUX FALLS AT 6PM SATURDAY.

TRI CITY AND OMAHA ARE ALSO TAKING PART IN THE SHOOTOUT WITH TICKETS $13 DOLLARS FOR EACH DAY WITH ADMISSION TO ALL GAMES EACH DAY STARTING AT NOON FRIDAY AND 11 A.M. SATURDAY.