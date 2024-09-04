Explorers Ready To Take On Fargo In Playoffs

The Sioux City Explorers have an American Association playoff rematch with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starting this evening, September 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

The matchup was set when the Winnipeg Goldeyes, as the West Division winner, picked the Sioux Falls Canaries as their opponent in the opening round, setting up a matchup between the third and fourth place teams in the division.

The Explorers will travel to Fargo to face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in game two of the first round West Division Series at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night, September 6 at 6:30 p.m. and will play game three (if necessary) Saturday night, September 7 at 6:30 p.m. also in Fargo.

Sioux City and Fargo-Moorhead faced off last season in a best-of-three games that the Explorers won 2-0.

This season the two teams met 13 times with Fargo-Moorhead winning the series 8-5. The X’s split the six games played in Sioux City while the RedHawks went 5-2 at home in North Dakota.

It is the seventh time under Manager Steve Montgomery that the team has made the postseason and the eighth time in the American Association.

First Round Schedule

Sept. 4 Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 5 Travel Day

Sept. 6 Sioux City @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Sioux City @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)