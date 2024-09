CROFTON GIRLS RECOVERING FROM CAR-PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT

TWO NEBRASKA GIRLS WHO WERE STRUCK BY A CAR ON THEIR WAY TO SCHOOL LAST FRIDAY MORNING ARE RECOVERING IN SIOUX FALLS.

SISTERS 11-YEAR-OLD BREANNA AND EIGHT-YEAR-OLD KATELYNN SCHIEFFER WERE STRUCK AT A HIGHWAY 12 CROSSWALK IN CROFTON, NEBRASKA.

THEY WERE AIRLIFTED TO YANKTON AVERA HOSPITAL AND ARE IN STABLE BUT CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER MULTIPLE SURGERIES AT AVERA MCKENNAN HOSPITAL.

THE SISTERS WERE TAKEN OFF VENTILATORS THIS WEEK, AND THE FAMILY SAYS THE TWO ARE DOING BETTER.

A GO FUND ME PAGE HAS BEEN SET UP BY THE FAMILY TO HELP WITH MEDICAL COSTS FOR THE GIRLS, ALREADY SURPASSING 28-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN DONATIONS.