SGT. BLUFF WOMAN CHARGED IN GUN INCIDENT AT SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE

A SGT. BLUFF WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT INVOLVING A GUN AT THE LOCAL SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE IN MORNINGSIDE.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED THERE AROUND NOON TUESDAY:

SSI GUN 1 OC………NO SHOTS FIRED. :24

THE GUARD AND SECURITY CAMERAS PROVIDED A GOOD DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT AND HER VEHICLE:

SSI GUN2 OC……OFFICERS THERE. :06

THE SUSPECT’S GUN WAS RECOVERED BY POLICE.

26-YEAR-OLD STELLA ROSE-MARY ROSS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT AND IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

SHE IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE HARASSMENT AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WHILE DISPLAYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON.