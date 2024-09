RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE KITCHEN DEDICATED AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S

A CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RIBBON CUTTING TOOK PLACE TUESDAY MORNING AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S TO DEDICATE THE NEWLY REMODELED RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE FAMILY KITCHEN.

CHRISTY BATIEN CLARK, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUXLAND RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE, SAYS THE KITCHEN PROGRAM IS IMPORTANT TO THE FAMILIES WHO HAVE CHILDREN HOSPITALIZED AT UNITYPOINT:

THE LOCAL RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE WAS THE FIRST IN THE NATION TO START THE PROGRAM, AND CLARK SAYS IT’S THEIR FASTEST GROWING PROGRAM.

AN ANONYMOUS DONOR PROVIDED THE FUNDS TO REMODEL THE KITCHEN:

THE REMODEL INCLUDED A NEW FLOOR AND COUNTERTOPS ALONG WITH A REPAINTING OF THE KITCHEN, A NEW TABLE AND MODERN DECOR.