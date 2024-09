BROWDER’S “RAZZLE DAZZLE” REMAINS ON DISPLAY THROUGH OCTOBER

ARTIST AMANDA BROWDER IS HEADED BACK HOME TO MONTANA AFTER COMPLETING HER “RAZZLE DAZZLE” ARTWORK OF COVERING THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER EXTERIOR IN COLORFUL CLOTH.

WHILE THE FINISHED EFFORT DEBUTED IN THE WEEK LEADING UP TO THE JUST COMPLETED ARTSPLASH FESTIVAL, “RAZZLE DAZZLE” WAS OVER A YEAR IN THE MAKING:

BROWDER HAS COVERED AROUND 30 OTHER BUILDINGS IN A SIMILAR COLORFUL FASHION.

BECAUSE THE ART CENTER HAS SO MUCH GLASS IN ITS EXTERIOR, WHEN THE SUN IS SHINING, IT PROVIDES A COLORFUL VIEW INSIDE THE BUILDING AS WELL:

BROWDER SAYS RAZZLE DAZZLE REALLY WAS A COMMUNITY PROJECT.

MANY PEOPLE DONATED FABRIC OR HELPED STITCH ALL OF THE VARIOUS COLORS TOGETHER.

THERE WAS ALSO COMMUNITY SUPPORT IN OTHER WAYS:

AFTER RETURNING HOME TO MONTANA, BROWDER’S NEXT PROJECT WILL BE IN NASHVILLE:

SO SOME DAY RAZZLE DAZZLE COULD BE SEEN AGAIN.

IT’S STILL ON DISPLAY FOR NOW THOUGH, COVERING THE ART CENTER IN COLORS THROUGH THE END OF OCTOBER.