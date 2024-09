ADAM GREGG RESIGNS AS IOWA’S LT. GOVERNOR

IOWA LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG HAS RESIGNED HIS POST, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS IN A STATEMENT THAT GREGG IS STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS POSITION TO PURSUE A CAREER OPPORTUNITY THAT ALLOWS HIM TO FOCUS MORE ON HIS FAMILY.

REYNOLDS SAYS GREGG HAS BEEN A TREMENDOUS PARTNER AND AN IMPORTANT PART OF HER TEAM OVER THE LAST SEVEN YEARS, AND SHE GREATLY APPRECIATE HIS SERVICE TO IOWANS.

REYNOLDS ADDED THAT “IT COMES AS NO SURPRISE THAT HE WOULD CHOOSE TO STEP DOWN TO PRIORITIZE HIS PERSONAL LIFE. HE IS A DEVOTED HUSBAND AND FATHER, AND THERE IS NOTHING MORE IMPORTANT TO HIM THAN HIS FAMILY.

GREGG SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT IT’S BEEN A GREAT HONOR TO SERVE ALONGSIDE GOVERNOR REYNOLDS FOR SEVEN YEARS, AND SHE WILL ALWAYS BE ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT MENTORS IN HIS LIFE.

HE SAYS HE FEELS HIS TIME IN PUBLIC SERVICE MUST COME TO A CLOSE AS THIS SEASON OF HIS LIFE NEEDS TO BE FOCUSED ON HIS FAMILY.

GREGG SAYS HIS KIDS ARE GROWING UP TOO FAST, AND STATEWIDE ELECTED OFFICES FORCE HIM TO MISS MORE OF THEIR LIVES THAN HE CAN ACCEPT.

HE SAYS THE DECISION TO RESIGN ALLOWS HIM TO HONOR HIS MOST IMPORTANT COMMITMENT: HIS FAMILY.

UNDER IOWA CODE, THE GOVERNOR MAKES AN APPOINTMENT TO FILL A VACANCY IN THE OFFICE OF THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR, AND THE APPOINTEE SERVES FOR THE BALANCE OF THE UNEXPIRED TERM.

UNTIL REYNOLDS MAKES AN APPOINTMENT LATER THIS FALL, THE PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE WILL BE NEXT IN LINE OF SUCCESSION.

