NAIG EXPECTS BOUNTIFUL FALL HARVEST

THE START OF SEPTEMBER MEANS AREA FARMERS ARE MAKING PLANS TO HARVEST.

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG SAYS THE END OF THE DROUGHT HAS EXPECTATIONS HIGH, AND THOSE AREAS SEEING WEATHER IMPACT DON’T BRING DOWN THE LOFTY HARVEST PROJECTIONS:

HARVEST3 OC…….. STATE OF IOWA. :11

NAIG SAYS THERE’S NEVER 100 PERCENT PERFECT CONDITIONS ACROSS THE STATE, AND THAT’S EVIDENT AGAIN THIS YEAR.

HARVEST4 OC……….ACROSS THE STATE” :14

NAIG SAYS THERE’S SOME HOPE THAT THE GROWING SEASON WILL EXTEND LATER INTO THE FALL.

HARVEST5 OC…….IS VARIABILITY” :13

HE SAYS THERE’S MOISTURE IN THE GROUND AND THE CONDITIONS ARE GOOD RIGHT NOW FOR THE CORN AND SOYBEANS TO MATURE.

Radio Iowa