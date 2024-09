LYON COUNTY PARENTS CHARGED IN DEATH OF THEIR INFANT BOY

THE PARENTS OF A SIX WEEK OLD INFANT WHO DIED LAST SEPTEMBER 25TH AS A RESULT OF INFLICTED TRAUMA. HAVE BEEN CHARGED IN HIS DEATH.

SYDNEY AND BRENAN SCHNEIDERMANN OF LITTLE ROCK, IOWA WERE ARRESTED SATURDAY BY IOWA D-C-I AGENTS.

SYDNEY SCHNEIDERMANN IS CHARGED WITH MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE AND ONE COUNT OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH.

BRENAN SCHNEIDERMANN WAS ARRESTED ON ONE COUNT OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH.

THE INFANT WAS IN THE CARE, CUSTODY, AND CONTROL OF HIS PARENTS WHEN THE ALLEGED INCIDENT OCCURRED.

THE SCHNEIDERMANNS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.