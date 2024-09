GORKA SAYS ISSUES SHOULD DECIDE NOVEMBER ELECTION

THE WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY IS BRINGING A NATIONALLY KNOWN CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR TO SIOUX CITY TO KEYNOTE THEIR FALL FUNRRAISING EVENT.

SEBASTIAN GORKA WILL SPEAK AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS ON SEPTEMBER 4TH.

GORKA SPOKE ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” THIS PAST WEEK AND SAID REPUBLICANS BETTER NOT THINK THEY WILL EASILY WIN BACK THE PRESIDENCY:

GORKA SAYS PEOPLE NEED TO BE FOCUSED ON ISSUES OF WHAT CHANGED AFTER JOE BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT, AND NOT WORRY ABOUT DONALD TRUMP’S “STYLE”

GORKA SAYS CONSERVATIVES CAN’T BE SHY OR AFRAID TO STICK UP FOR THEIR VALUES:

GORKA HAS SERVED AS A SENIOR ADVISOR TO EVERY BRANCH OF THE U.S. MILITARY:

THE TICKETED EVENT INCLUDES A DINNER CATERED BY SNEAKY’S AND A SILENT AUCTION.

IT TAKES PLACE FROM 5 P.M. UNTIL 8:30 P.M. SEPTEMBER 4TH AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

