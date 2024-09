ERNST SAYS MURDER OF HOSTAGES BY HAMAS CANNOT BE IGNORED

IN RESPONSE TO THE NEWS THAT IRAN-BACKED HAMAS HAD KILLED AMERICAN HOSTAGE HERSH GOLDBERG-POLIN, U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA RELEASED A STATEMENT SUNDAY.

ERNST SAYS “HERSH GOLDBERG-POLIN SHOULD STILL BE ALIVE TODAY.”

HE WAS TAKEN HOSTAGE DURING THE OCTOBER 7TH, 2023 ATTACK BY HAMAS AGAINST ISRAEL.

ERNST SAYS HER HEART ACHES FOR JON AND RACHEL, WHO HAVE BEEN TIRELESS ADVOCATES FOR THE RELEASE OF THEIR SON AND ALL THE AMERICAN HOSTAGES.

SHE SAYS THE GRIEF AND PAIN THEY BEAR IS UNIMAGINABLE AND AS A MOM, AND SIMPLY AS AN AMERICAN, SHE MOURNS WITH THEM.

SHE SAYS HERSH’S BRUTAL MURDER BY IRAN-BACKED HAMAS CANNOT BE IGNORED.

ERNST SAYS THIS IS A BARBARIC REGIME THAT HAS BEEN EMBOLDENED TO CELEBRATE THE DEATH OF AMERICANS WHEN THEY SHOULD BE COWERING IN FEAR OF THE RESPONSE AWAITING THEM FOR SPILLING AMERICAN BLOOD.

SHE SAYS WE NEED TO STAND STRONGER THAN EVER WITH OUR ISRAELI FRIENDS AND BRING OUR HOSTAGES HOME, AND THAT THIS MOMENT DEMANDS AMERICAN LEADERSHIP AS EVERY SECOND COUNTS FOR OUR COUNTRYMEN,

FILE PHOTO FROM JANUARY 2024