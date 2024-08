WILSON TRAILER TO LAYOFF WORKERS

SIOUX CITY’S WILSON TRAILER COMPANY HAS NOTIFIED THE STATE OF IOWA THAT IT WILL BE LAYING OFF 58 WORKERS EFFECTIVE THIS SEPTEMBER 30TH.

THE COMPANY ISSUED A STATEMENT THAT THE LAYOFFS ARE DUE TO SLOWING TRAILER SALES IN THE AGRICULTURAL MARKET,

A NOTICE OF THE LAYOFF IS POSTED ON THE STATE’S WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT WEBSITE ON THE WARN NOTIFICATION PART OF THE SITE.

EMPLOYEES WERE NOTIFIED OF THE LAYOFFS THURSDAY.

THE COMPANY IS LOCATED AT 4400 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AND HAS MANUFACTURED TRUCK TRAILERS FOR GRAIN AND LIVESTOCK HAULING AS WELL AS FLATBED AND GOOSENECK TRAILERS FOR OVER A CENTURY.

