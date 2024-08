VILSACK HOPES TO CONTINUE AS U.S. AGRICULTURE SECRETARY

FORMER IOWA GOVERNOR TOM VILSACK ISN’T RULING OUT ANOTHER STINT AS U-S AGRICULTURE SECRETARY IF KAMALA HARRIS WINS AND ASKS HIM TO CONTINUE IN THE ROLE.

VILSACK SERVED EIGHT YEARS AS U-S AG SECRETARY DURING THE OBAMA ADMINSITRATION AND HAS BEEN PRESIDENT BIDEN’S SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE SINCE 2021.

VILSACK, WHO IS 74, WAS ELECTED MAYOR OF MOUNT PLEASANT IN 1987, THEN SERVED IN THE STATE SENATE BEFORE HE WAS ELECTED TO TWO TERMS AS IOWA’S GOVERNOR.

HE WOULD NOT COMMENT ON GOVERNOR REYONLDS’ REQUEST FOR A WAIVER FROM A U-S-D-A PROGRAM, SO SHE CAN PROVIDE STATE-PURCHASED FOOD TO NEEDY FAMILIES WITH KIDS NEXT SUMMER.

THE U-S-D-A PROGRAM PROVIDES ELECTRONIC BENEFITS CARDS TO FAMILIES DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS IF A CHILD IN THE HOUSEHOLD QUALIFIES FOR A FREE OR REDUCED PRICE LUNCH DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR.

VILSACK SPOKE WITH REPORTERS THURSDAY AT THE FARM PROGRESS SHOW IN BOONE.

