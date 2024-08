A PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING WILL BE HOSTED BY KNIFE RIVER AT 6 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL LOCATED AT 2101 OUTER DRIVE.

THE MEETING IS TO SHARE PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR A SITE LOCATED AT 3700 JEFFERSON STREET IN THE LEEDS AREA OF SIOUX CITY.

THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND TO DISCUSS THE SITE PLAN AND ASK QUESTIONS.

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE AND RESIDENTS MAY COME AND GO AS THEY WISH.