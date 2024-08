ANNUAL LABOR DAY PICNIC SET FOR RIVERSIDE PARK

A SIOUXLAND TRADITION HONORING OUR WORKFORCE WILL ONCE AGAIN TAKE PLACE ON LABOR DAY MONDAY.

CRAIG LEVINE OF THE INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 231 SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE 121ST ANNUAL LABOR DAY PICNIC:

PART OF THE TRADITION IS SPEECHES BY LABOR FRIENDLY POLITICAL CANDIDATES AND LOCAL LABOR LEADERS:

THE EVENT IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC, AND THERE IS AN EFFORT TO HELP THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN:

THERE WILL ALSO BE A BAGS TOURNAMENT WITH CASH PRIZES FOR THE TOP THREE TEAMS AND ALSO RAFFLES TO WIN PRIZES SUCH AS BICYCLES AND MEAT.

THE PICNIC BEGINS AT 11 A.M. MONDAY AT RIVERSIDE PARK AND ENDS AROUND 1 P.M.

