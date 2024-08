SOME AREA FEMA CENTERS TO CLOSE FRIDAY

FEMA WILL CLOSE SOME OF THEIR AREA DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS FOR GOOD ON FRIDAY.

THE DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS IN BUENA VISTA, O’BRIEN AND PALO ALTO COUNTIES WILL CLOSE PERMANENTLY AUGUST 30TH AT 6 P.M.

THE CENTER IN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY WILL ALSO CLOSE ON FRIDAY BUT REOPEN IN ALTERNATE LOCATIONS AFTER LABOR DAY.

THE LOCATION HAS NOT BEEN DECIDED YET.

THE SIOUX CITY CENTER REMAINS OPEN AT THE MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH PARKING LOT, BUT WILL BE CLOSED ON SUNDAY AND MONDAY FOR THE LABOR DAY HOLIDAY.