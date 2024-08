SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF A WOMAN AT HIS HOME.

38-YEAR-OLD EDMUND PENDLETON IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 46-YEAR-OLD DANIELLE DOLAN.

ARREST DOCUMENTS STATE PENDLETON CALLED 9-1-1 SHORTLY AFTER 1 A.M. SUNDAY MORNING ON AUGUST 25TH, REQUESTING HELP SAYING DOLAN HAD SHOT HERSELF.

SHE WAS FOUND IN THE BEDROOM OF PENDLETON’S HOME WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO HER HEAD AND WAS BREATHING BUT UNRESPONSIVE WITH A GUN IN HER HAND.

DOLAN WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE WHERE SHE WAS LATER PRONOUNCED DEAD.

AN AUTOPSY, PERFORMED BY A PATHOLOGIST AT THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE DETERMINED THAT THE MANNER OF DEATH WAS HOMICIDE, NOT A SUICIDE AND THE ENTRANCE WOUND WAS TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD WITH THE RANGE OF FIRE WAS ALSO GREATER THAN 2 -3 FEET.

OFFICERS LEARNED THAT THE COUPLE HAD BEEN DATING FOR AROUND TWO MONTHS.

BOND HAS NOT BEEN SET FOR PENDLETON AT THIS TIME.