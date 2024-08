ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUESTS NOW BEING ACCEPTED IN WOODBURY COUNTY

WOODBURY COUNTY VOTERS RECEIVED A LETTER THE PAST WEEK STATING THAT THEY COULD BEGIN REQUESTING AN ABSENTEE BALLOT FORM ON TUESDAY.

IN THE PAST, THE WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR AND OTHER IOWA COUNTIES COULD MAIL THEM OUT TO EVERY REGISTERED VOTER IN ADVANCE, SO THEY COULD REQUEST TO VOTE ABSENTEE AS SOON AS IT WAS TIME.

IOWA LAW NOW PROHIBITS THAT AND WOODBURY AUDITOR PAT GILL FEELS THAT HAS HURT RECENT VOTER TURNOUT:

THE VOTER MUST NOW INITIATE THE REQUEST, AND GILL SAYS THAT MANY ARE DOING THAT:

AUGUST 27TH MARKED 70 DAYS BEFORE ELECTION DAY AND WAS THE FIRST DAY IOWA COUNTY ELECTION OFFICIALS COULD ACCEPT THE ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST FORMS FOR THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16TH, 20 DAYS BEFORE ELECTION DAY, MARKS THE FIRST DAY OF ACTUAL EARLY VOTING.

GILL SAYS THEY MUST RECEIVE THAT MAILED BALLOT BEFORE THE POLLS CLOSE ELECTION DAY:

WHEN YOU MAIL A LETTER OR ABSENTEE BALLOT IN SIOUX CITY, THAT MAIL IS SENT TO SIOUX FALLS FOR SORTING, AND THEN IS BROUGHT BACK TO SIOUX CITY FOR DELIVERY.

AN ABSENTEE BALLOT MAILED A DAY OR TWO BEFORE AN ELECTION MAY NOT MAKE IT BACK IN TIME TO BE COUNTED.