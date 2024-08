UTILITY CONNECTION WORK WILL BEGIN THURSDAY AT THE INTERSECTION OF STONE PARK BOULEVARD AT PERRY LANE.

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PERRY LANE RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT, ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC IN EACH DIRECTION WILL BE MAINTAINED ON STONE PARK BOULEVARD.

THE CLOSURE IS ANTICIPATED TO BEGIN ON THURSDAY, WEATHER PERMITTING, AND BE COMPLETE WITHIN THREE WEEKS.