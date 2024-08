STATE PANEL REMOVES LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES FROM NOVEMBER BALLOT

THE STATE OBJECTION PANEL VOTED TWO TO ONE TO REMOVE THREE LIBERTARIAN CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES FROM THE IOWA BALLOT THIS NOVEMBER.

REPUBLICANS FILED THE CHALLENGE, SAYING THE LIBERTARIAN COUNTY CONVENTIONS DIDN’T FOLLOW STATE LAW.

SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE, A REPUBICAN, VOTED TO REMOVE THEM FROM THE BALLOT.

REPUBLICAN ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD ALSO VOTED TO REMOVE THEM.

DEMOCRAT ROB SAND, THE STATE AUDITOR, IS THE THIRD MEMBER OF THE PANEL

SAND OPPOSED THE ATTEMPT TO REMOVE THE NAMES AND CAST THE LONE NO VOTE TO REMOVE THE LIBERTARIAN CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S 1ST, 3RD AND 4TH DISTRICTS:

SAND CITED THE U.S. CONSTITUTION IN WHY THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATES SHOULD BE ALLOWED ON THE BALLOT:

LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF IOWA CHAIR JULES CARTER SAYS SHE’S DISAPPOINTED IN THE DECISION BUT NOT SURPRISED:

SOME REPUBLICANS IN THE THREE CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS SIGNED PETITIONS ALLEGING LIBERTARIANS DID NOT HOLD COUNTY CONVENTIONS AS REQUIRED BY LAW, SO THE THREE LIBERTARIAN CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES WERE NOT PROPERLY NOMINATED.

SAND EXPECTS THE OBJECTION PANEL DECISION TO BE CHALLENGED IN COURT:

FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CANDIDATE NICHOLAS GLUBA, 3RD DISTRICT CANDIDATE MARCO BATTAGLIA AND FOURTH DISTRICT CANDIDATE CHARLES ALDRICH WON’T BE ON THE BALLOT UNLESS THEY SUCCESSFULLY APPEAL THE DECISION IN COURT BY SEPTEMBER 3RD.