IOWA UTILITIES BOARD APPROVES SUMMIT CARBON PERMIT

THE IOWA UTILITIES COMMISSION HAS FOUND THAT SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS HAS SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE IUC’S JUNE 25TH, ORDER REGARDING THE COMPANY’S APPLICATION FOR A HAZARDOUS LIQUID PIPELINE PERMIT.

THE I-U-C HAS ISSUED THE PERMIT UNDER IOWA CODE CHAPTER 479-B TO SUMMIT CARBON.

THE ORDER ISSUING THE PERMIT DOES NOT MODIFY THE CONDITIONS SUMMIT CARBON MUST ESTABLISH IN ORDER TO START CONSTRUCTION.

ON AUGUST 5TH, SUMMIT CARBON FILED THE COMPLIANCE FILINGS REQUIRED BY THE I-U-C.

THE FILINGS INCLUDED REVISED PETITION EXHIBITS.

SUMMIT CARBON STATES IT MADE THE REQUIRED GLOBALLY APPLICABLE CHANGES TO ALL OUTSTANDING EXHIBIT H’S AND MADE THE MODIFICATIONS ORDERED BY THE I-U-C.

THE I-U-C RETAINS SUBJECT MATTER JURISDICTION OF THIS DOCKET FOR PURPOSES OF RECEIVING AND ACTING UPON SUCH ADDITIONAL FILINGS AS MAY BE APPROPRIATE.

