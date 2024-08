COUNTY CONSIDERS MEMORIAL TO LONG TIME BUDGET MANAGER

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR THE LONGTIME BUDGET MANAGER OF WOODBURY COUNTY WILL TAKE PLACE ON SEPTEMBER 7TH.

73-YEAR-OLD DENNIS BUTLER DIED LAST WEEK AFTER A LONG BATTLE WITH CANCER.

BUTLER SERVED AS WOODBURY COUNTY’S BUDGET AND FINANCE DIRECTOR FOR THE LAST 47 YEARS.

ON TUESDAY, COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR SAID THAT PLANS ARE UNDERWAY FOR A MEMORIAL TO BUTLER:

BUTLER3 OC………FOR OUR COUNTY. :11

SERVICES WILL TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH AT MEYER BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME ON STONE PARK BOULEVARD ,AND THEN AT MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

A CELEBRATION OF BUTLER’S LIFE WILL FOLLOW THAT AT THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB AT 1 P.M.

BUTLER SERVED AS A CLUB OFFICER AT THE BOAT CLUB FOR SEVERAL YEARS, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY AS FLEET CAPTAIN.