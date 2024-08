TRAFFIC SAFETY ENFORCEMENT EFFORT SET FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND IS APPROACHING, AND AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ARE READY TO LAUNCH A SELECTIVE TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM.

TROOPER PAUL GARDNER OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE WILL BE DOZENS OF EXTRA LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS ON THE ROADS DURING THE UPCOMING HOLIDAY WEEKEND, AND THEY’LL BE SEEKING OUT SPEEDERS, IMPAIRED DRIVERS AND OTHER LAWBREAKERS.

STEP1 OC……… “DRIVE SAFELY” :20

GARNER HOPES IOWANS WHO ARE HOSTING EVENTS FOR THE HOLIDAY WILL MAKE SURE THEIR GUESTS DON’T DRIVE IMPAIRED BY CALLING THEM A TAXI OR UBER, GIVING THEM A RIDE HOME OR OFFERING THEM A PLACE TO STAY:

STEP2 OC…… “OR KILLED” :17

THE THREE-MONTHS BETWEEN MEMORIAL DAY AND LABOR DAY ARE CONSIDERED THE “100 DEADLIEST DAYS” IN IOWA, WHEN THERE’S TYPICALLY A RISE IN TEEN CRASHES AND DEATHS.

DURING THAT PERIOD, THE PATROL SAYS IOWA OFTEN AVERAGES 30 DEATHS OF DRIVERS AND PASSENGERS BETWEEN 14 AND 18 YEARS OLD.

RADIO IOWA