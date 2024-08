STATE LAWMAKER WANTS AUDIT OF IOWA VETERANS HOME

A STATE REPRESENTATIVE FROM MARSHALL COUNTY HAS ASKED THE STATE AUDITOR TO CONDUCT AN AUDIT OF THE IOWA VETERANS HOME.

REPRESENTATIVE SUE CAHILL SAYS ON JULY 8TH THE IOWA VETERAN’S HOME ELIMINATED ELEVEN POSITIONS AND REDUCED FOUR FULL-TIME POSITIONS TO PART-TIME.

CAHILL SAYS IN A LETTER TO AUDITOR ROB SAND THAT THE CUTS WERE MADE WITHOUT ANY INPUT FROM THE LEGISLATURE AND OCCURRED DESPITE THE HOME RECEIVING AN ADDITIONAL $1 MILLION IN STATE FUNDING DURING THE FISCAL YEAR 25 BUDGET PROCESS.

SHE SAYS THE CUTS ARE EXPECTED TO UNDERMINE THE QUALITY OF CARE OUR VETERANS DESERVE AS MOST OF THE POSITIONS WORKED DIRECTLY WITH THE RESIDENTS IN RECREATIONAL SERVICES.

CAHILL SAYS SHE IS REQUESTING THE AUDIT SPECIFICALLY, IF THE STATE FUNDS THEY HAVE BEEN APPROPRIATED EVERY YEAR ARE BEING SPENT CONSISTENT WITH THE LAWS, RULES, REGULATIONS, AND CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENTS GOVERNING THOSE FUNDS.

SAND ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING HIS OFFICE WILL “REVIEW CAHILL’S REQUEST AND MAKE A DETERMINATION ON HOW THEY MIGHT MOVE FORWARD TO ENSURE IOWA’S VETERANS RECEIVE THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF CARE AND TAX DOLLARS ARE SPENT AS INTENDED AND CONSISTENT WITH THE LAW.”