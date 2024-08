SOUTH DAKOTA COLLECTED OVER $1MILLION IN TAX REVENUE AT STURGIS RALLY

SOUTH DAKOTA’S DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE SAYS THE STATE MADE OVER A MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE RECENTLY COMPLETED STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY.

THE ESTIMATED TAX COLLECTIONS FROM THE 2024 RALLY WERE $1,399,501 DOLLARS.

THE REVENUE COLLECTED INCLUDED STATE SALES TAX, TOURISM TAX, MUNICIPAL SALES TAX, AND MUNICIPAL GROSS RECEIPTS TAX.

THE DEPARTMENT SAYS REVENUES FROM TEMPORARY VENDORS IN THE BLACK HILLS WERE DOWN 3% COMPARED TO 2023.

STATE SALES TAX ACCOUNTED FOR MOST OF THE COLLECTIONS WITH $790,805, LOWER THAN THE NEARLY $819-THOUSAND IN 2023.

THE 2024 RALLY HAD 896 TEMPORARY VENDORS, 17 LESS THAN 2023.

Sturgis file photo