THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS APPROVED A CONTRACT WITH THE LOCAL SHARKS SWIMMING CLUB TO USE AND PAY FOR RENOVATIONS TO THE SWIMMING POOL AT NORTH HIGH SCHOOL.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. ROD EARLEYWINE EXPLAINED THE PROPOSAL TO THE BOARD AT THEIR MONDAY NIGHT MEETING:

SHARKS1 OC……..WOULD PAY UP FRONT. :26

AN ENGINEER OR ARCHITECT WOULD HAVE TO SIGN OFF ON THE REPAIRS TO THE POOL.

THE PAYMENT WILL BE DUE ON SEPTEMBER 15TH.

THE SCHOOL BOARD WAS UNANIMOUS IN THEIR APPROVAL OF THE DEAL.