THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS IDENTIFIED THE PILOT WHO DIED IN A PLANE CRASH MONDAY MORNING NEAR CROFTON.

THE PILOT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 73-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH RUDLOFF OF NORFOLK.

RUDLOFF WAS THE ONLY OCCUPANT OF THE SMALL PLANE THAT CRASHED AROUND 9;30 A.M. 4 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CROFTON IN KNOX COUNTY.

NO DETAILS HAVE BEEN RELEASED YET ON A SECOND PLANE CRASH A SHORT TIME LATER NEAR WAYNE, NEBRASKA.

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD IS INVESTIGATING BOTH CRASHES.