IMMUNIZATION IMPORTANT FOR STUDENTS STARTING THE SCHOOL YEAR

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ARE IN THEIR FIRST FULL WEEK OF CLASSES FOLLOWING LAST FRIDAY’S START TO THE NEW ACADEMIC YEAR.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. ROD EARLEYWINE TOLD THE SCHOOL BOARD MONDAY EVENING THAT THINGS ARE OFF TO A GOOD START:

EARLEYWINE SAYS ONE CONCERN IS MAKING SURE ALL STUDENTS HAVE RECEIVED THEIR REQUIRED IMMUNIZATIONS BEFORE BEGINNING CLASSES:

THE SUPERINTENDENT THANKED SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH AND THE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS FOR GETTING AS MANY STUDENTS THEIR SHOTS AS THEY COULD.

HE DIDN’T SAY HOW MANY STUDENTS STILL HAD NOT RECEIVED THOSE REQUIRED SHOTS.